Water Rights Tensions: Pakistan Army Chief Stands Firm

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, firmly stated that the nation would not waver on the water issue, asserting its significance to the basic rights of 240 million residents. His remarks were made during a conversation with university officials and educators, amid rising tensions with neighboring India.

Munir declared water as Pakistan's 'red line,' and highlighted the potential fallout from any compromise on the Indus Water Treaty, following claims of Indian involvement in recent terrorist activities in Pakistan. He emphasized a zero-tolerance stance against perceived attempts at Indian hegemony.

The deeply contentious water rights issue, rooted in historical disputes between the two countries, has further strained relations post the Pahalgam incident. Despite an escalation of hostilities, a military truce was achieved after bilateral negotiations on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)