Left Menu

Water Rights Tensions: Pakistan Army Chief Stands Firm

Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasizes Pakistan's unwavering stance on water rights, declaring it a non-negotiable issue connected to the basic rights of 240 million citizens. Amid escalating tensions with India, Munir highlights the implications of the Indus Water Treaty and addresses concerns in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:47 IST
Water Rights Tensions: Pakistan Army Chief Stands Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, firmly stated that the nation would not waver on the water issue, asserting its significance to the basic rights of 240 million residents. His remarks were made during a conversation with university officials and educators, amid rising tensions with neighboring India.

Munir declared water as Pakistan's 'red line,' and highlighted the potential fallout from any compromise on the Indus Water Treaty, following claims of Indian involvement in recent terrorist activities in Pakistan. He emphasized a zero-tolerance stance against perceived attempts at Indian hegemony.

The deeply contentious water rights issue, rooted in historical disputes between the two countries, has further strained relations post the Pahalgam incident. Despite an escalation of hostilities, a military truce was achieved after bilateral negotiations on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025