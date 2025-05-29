Left Menu

Kabila's Controversial Return to Congo's Volatile East

Joseph Kabila, former Congolese President, returned to the rebel-held eastern Congo, engaging with religious leaders in a bid for peace. Accused of supporting insurgencies, Kabila's presence complicates international peace talks. While denying rebel ties, Kabila's visit may affect Congo's political dynamics amidst Western investment interests.

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila re-emerged in the conflict-ridden eastern areas of Congo on Thursday, as he met with religious leaders to promote peace efforts. This marked his first public appearance in the territory held by rebels since returning from South Africa, where he has lived since 2023.

The Congolese government suspects Kabila of supporting the M23 rebels, an allegation his camp denies. His return comes amid international negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict. Nonetheless, Kabila's presence could disrupt the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Congo and Rwanda, which aim to establish a peace agreement by summer.

Officials from President Felix Tshisekedi's administration have expressed concern over Kabila's intentions, labeling him as aligning with rebel factions. Despite these tensions, Kabila held talks at his residence, inviting various leaders to discuss the region's security issues, though details of his stay remain undisclosed.

