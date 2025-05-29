IRS Officer Assault: A Reflection of Internal Conflicts in Lucknow

An Indian Revenue Service officer found himself in a perilous situation on Thursday after an altercation with a colleague at the Income Tax Department office in Hazratganj, Lucknow. The officer, Gaurav Garg, was injured during the incident and was subsequently taken to a civil hospital for medical attention.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Shrivastava, Garg promptly reported the attack to the Hazratganj police station. The local police facilitated his treatment, and Garg is now reported to be out of danger. Authorities have confirmed that legal proceedings are currently in progress.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked political reactions, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticizing the BJP-led state government. Yadav highlighted the occurrence as an alarming officer versus officer conflict and called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing Garg's connection to his IPS officer wife, Raveena Tyagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)