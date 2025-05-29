Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Unveils Farmer-Centric Land Pooling Scheme
Punjab's new land pooling scheme aims to sustainably boost farmer income by offering them commercial and residential plots. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assures participation is voluntary, addressing opposition concerns on forced acquisition. Mann criticized farm leaders and Akali Dal for political interests, urging open dialogue on agrarian issues.
In a bid to secure a sustainable income avenue for farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has introduced a new land pooling scheme. The initiative allows farmers to become active partners in the state's growth by providing commercial and residential plots as compensation for their land.
Mann assured the farmers that land acquisition would be voluntary, addressing opposition claims of coerced land seizures. The Chief Minister emphasized that no forcible acquisitions will take place, and all developments will proceed transparently and legally. Meanwhile, Mann criticized the leaders of opposition parties and farm unions for allegedly spreading misinformation for personal gain.
The Chief Minister urged farm unions to engage in live discussions on pressing agrarian issues, questioning their silence on critical matters like the recent water dispute with the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Mann also accused Akali Dal leaders of misusing religious institutions for political ends, deepening the political rift within the party and the state's political landscape.
