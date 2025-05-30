Diplomatic Dialogues: Fidan's Ceasefire Efforts in Gaza

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Hamas officials amid ongoing efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

Fidan also communicated with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to exchange views on the current situation in Gaza and Syria.

While the details of the conversations remain undisclosed, these talks underscore Turkey's engagement in seeking peace in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)