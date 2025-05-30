Left Menu

U.S. Trade Talks: Stalled with China, Steady with Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reports steady trade negotiations with Japan despite a recent court ruling against tariffs, while talks with China remain stalled. Bessent anticipates further discussions with Chinese officials soon, highlighting ongoing international efforts to finalize deals before a 90-day pause concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 04:01 IST
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Thursday that trade negotiations with Japan remain steadfast, contrary to recent setbacks caused by a U.S. trade court ruling against the Trump administration's tariffs.

Despite this stability, Bessent revealed in an interview with Fox News that discussions with China have hit a bottleneck, although he expects more engagement with Chinese officials in the near future.

Bessent emphasized that America's trading partners continue to approach negotiations earnestly, aiming to finalize deals ahead of a 90-day suspension period. A significant Japanese delegation is set to visit him imminently to strengthen ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

