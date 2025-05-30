U.S. Trade Talks: Stalled with China, Steady with Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Thursday that trade negotiations with Japan remain steadfast, contrary to recent setbacks caused by a U.S. trade court ruling against the Trump administration's tariffs.

Despite this stability, Bessent revealed in an interview with Fox News that discussions with China have hit a bottleneck, although he expects more engagement with Chinese officials in the near future.

Bessent emphasized that America's trading partners continue to approach negotiations earnestly, aiming to finalize deals ahead of a 90-day suspension period. A significant Japanese delegation is set to visit him imminently to strengthen ties.

