Maharashtra Police Officer Relieved of Duties Amid Dowry Case Probe

Maharashtra senior police officer Jalindar Supekar has been removed from his additional duties following his implication in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment and suicide case. This action comes as part of a commitment to preserve the integrity and functionality of the prison departments under his supervision.

The Maharashtra home department stressed that the role of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons across the Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur divisions is vital and demands undivided attention. Consequently, Supekar is relieved of his responsibilities to ensure adequate focus on these important roles.

Jalindar Supekar, who held significant positions, is under scrutiny for potentially shielding those accused in the tragic case of Vaishnavi Hagawane. Allegations have surfaced against in-laws of the deceased for dowry-related torture, leading to a reshuffle of responsibilities within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)