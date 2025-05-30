China-Japan Trade Talks Yield Progress in Aquatic Products
China and Japan have made significant headway in discussions regarding the trade of Japanese aquatic products. The Chinese government is set to resume imports of Japanese seafood following necessary procedural steps, showcasing improved bilateral trade relations.
China and Japan have reached significant progress in ongoing discussions concerning the trade of Japanese aquatic products, officials confirmed on Friday. This development highlights a positive shift in their trade relations.
During a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, it was announced that China has agreed to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, pending necessary procedural requirements. This marks a crucial step towards strengthening economic ties between the two nations.
The statement released by China's General Administration of Customs underscores the constructive nature of the talks, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing mutual trade interests in the sector of aquatic products.
