U.S. Ceasefire Plan Aims to End Gaza Conflict
A U.S. plan seeks a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, involving the release of hostages and prisoners, guaranteed by President Trump, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative includes humanitarian aid and faces challenges due to long-standing disagreements between Israel and Hamas over disarmament and military presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:29 IST
A recently revealed U.S. initiative proposes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, aiming to secure the release of 28 Israeli hostages and 1,236 Palestinian prisoners.
Endorsed by President Trump alongside Egypt and Qatar, the plan outlines humanitarian aid routes and requires Hamas to agree to the terms.
Despite Israel's preliminary acceptance, deep-rooted disagreements with Hamas threaten the plan's success as both sides navigate complex negotiations.
