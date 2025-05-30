Left Menu

U.S. Ceasefire Plan Aims to End Gaza Conflict

A U.S. plan seeks a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, involving the release of hostages and prisoners, guaranteed by President Trump, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative includes humanitarian aid and faces challenges due to long-standing disagreements between Israel and Hamas over disarmament and military presence.

Updated: 30-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recently revealed U.S. initiative proposes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, aiming to secure the release of 28 Israeli hostages and 1,236 Palestinian prisoners.

Endorsed by President Trump alongside Egypt and Qatar, the plan outlines humanitarian aid routes and requires Hamas to agree to the terms.

Despite Israel's preliminary acceptance, deep-rooted disagreements with Hamas threaten the plan's success as both sides navigate complex negotiations.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

