Man Sentenced to Life for Kidnapping and Rape in 2023

In a significant verdict, a special court sentenced a man named Salman to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old woman earlier this year.

The judgment, delivered by Special Judge Veena Narayan of the SC-ST Court, imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict. The court directed that Rs 40,000 be allocated to the survivor as compensation, as confirmed by government counsel Kripa Shankar Tiwari.

The case, originating in December 2023, initially charged Salman under IPC section 366 and the SC/ST Act. Subsequent investigations led to additional charges, including rape and criminal breach of trust.