Man Sentenced to Life for Kidnapping and Rape in 2023
A special court sentenced Salman to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2023. Judge Veena Narayan imposed an Rs 80,000 fine, with Rs 40,000 as compensation for the survivor. Initial charges included kidnapping; later, rape and other charges were added.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant verdict, a special court sentenced a man named Salman to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a 19-year-old woman earlier this year.
The judgment, delivered by Special Judge Veena Narayan of the SC-ST Court, imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict. The court directed that Rs 40,000 be allocated to the survivor as compensation, as confirmed by government counsel Kripa Shankar Tiwari.
The case, originating in December 2023, initially charged Salman under IPC section 366 and the SC/ST Act. Subsequent investigations led to additional charges, including rape and criminal breach of trust.
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- sentencing
- Salman
- life imprisonment
- kidnapping
- rape
- Veena Narayan
- fine
- compensation
- SC-ST Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes: Diddy Combs Faces Trial Amidst Rape and Abuse Allegations
Cannes Film Festival Bars Théo Navarro-Mussy Amid Rape Allegations
Justice Sought for Young Tribal Girl: Four Arrested in Attempted Rape Case
Horrific Crime in Muzaffarpur: Police Nab Two in Rape Case
Skyscraper Collapse in Bangkok Unveils Scandalous Construction Failures