U.S. Boosts Arms Sales to Taiwan Amid Rising China Tensions

The United States is gearing up to significantly boost its arms sales to Taiwan, aiming to surpass the levels seen during President Donald Trump's first term. The strategic move is part of Washington's effort to deter China, which is increasing military pressure on the democratic island.

According to anonymous U.S. officials, arms sales to Taipei are expected to outpace previous figures, with particular focus on delivering weapons to strengthen Taiwan's defense capabilities. The move underscores the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Taiwan despite lacking formal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan, which faces sovereignty claims from China, is increasing its defense expenditure to 3% of its GDP. The island's government and U.S. allies are pressing Taiwan's opposition parties to back defense budgets, emphasizing the existential nature of the military threat from China.

