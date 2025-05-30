Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Unstoppable Development in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unwavering progress of Jammu and Kashmir, initiated in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite recent unrest, he assured that development will continue unabated, warning adversaries of a decisive response. Shah also commended the bravery of the armed forces and the administration's swift action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:40 IST
Amit Shah Vows Unstoppable Development in Jammu and Kashmir
development
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which he stated gained momentum in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing concerns from Poonch, near the border, Shah asserted that the region's progress will persist despite recent provocations.

Shah assured that any disruption to development due to disturbances is only temporary, and the Union Territory will soon return to its developmental trajectory. He emphasized a strong and decisive stance against those who threaten India's peace and stability.

In his address, Shah lauded the bravery and readiness of the armed forces and civil administration, acknowledging their sacrifices and swift evacuation efforts during the recent military conflict with Pakistan. The home minister's visit and statements aimed to reassure the local population of continued government support and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025