Amit Shah Vows Unstoppable Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unwavering progress of Jammu and Kashmir, initiated in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite recent unrest, he assured that development will continue unabated, warning adversaries of a decisive response. Shah also commended the bravery of the armed forces and the administration's swift action.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the central government's commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which he stated gained momentum in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing concerns from Poonch, near the border, Shah asserted that the region's progress will persist despite recent provocations.
Shah assured that any disruption to development due to disturbances is only temporary, and the Union Territory will soon return to its developmental trajectory. He emphasized a strong and decisive stance against those who threaten India's peace and stability.
In his address, Shah lauded the bravery and readiness of the armed forces and civil administration, acknowledging their sacrifices and swift evacuation efforts during the recent military conflict with Pakistan. The home minister's visit and statements aimed to reassure the local population of continued government support and protection.
