EU and U.S. Push for Tariff Deal Progress
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick are in ongoing discussions to negotiate a tariff agreement. Sefcovic emphasized the EU's dedication to finding forward-looking solutions. Both parties are maintaining constant communication as they strive for a mutually beneficial deal.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a continuous effort to negotiate a solution on tariffs, European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reported having another dialogue with U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick. The communication marks ongoing attempts by both the EU and the U.S. to come to a mutual agreement.
Sefcovic expressed the EU's unwavering commitment to seeking forward-looking solutions in his statement shared on social media platform X. He emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication.
The interactions are part of a concerted effort to reach a significant deal that would impact tariffs between the two economic powerhouses, highlighting the priority the EU places on such international negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- US
- trade
- tariffs
- Maros Sefcovic
- Howard Lutnick
- negotiations
- deal
- agreement
- communication
ALSO READ
Trump's Mideast Talks Amid Russian-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
India-US Trade Negotiations: Complex and Ongoing Discussions
Renewed Hopes for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Return to Negotiations
Nearing the Brink: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Take Center Stage
South Korea Seeks Tariff Waivers Amid U.S. Trade Negotiations