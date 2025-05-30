EU and U.S. Push for Tariff Deal Progress

In a continuous effort to negotiate a solution on tariffs, European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reported having another dialogue with U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick. The communication marks ongoing attempts by both the EU and the U.S. to come to a mutual agreement.

Sefcovic expressed the EU's unwavering commitment to seeking forward-looking solutions in his statement shared on social media platform X. He emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication.

The interactions are part of a concerted effort to reach a significant deal that would impact tariffs between the two economic powerhouses, highlighting the priority the EU places on such international negotiations.