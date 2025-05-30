Left Menu

EU and U.S. Push for Tariff Deal Progress

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick are in ongoing discussions to negotiate a tariff agreement. Sefcovic emphasized the EU's dedication to finding forward-looking solutions. Both parties are maintaining constant communication as they strive for a mutually beneficial deal.

In a continuous effort to negotiate a solution on tariffs, European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reported having another dialogue with U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick. The communication marks ongoing attempts by both the EU and the U.S. to come to a mutual agreement.

Sefcovic expressed the EU's unwavering commitment to seeking forward-looking solutions in his statement shared on social media platform X. He emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication.

The interactions are part of a concerted effort to reach a significant deal that would impact tariffs between the two economic powerhouses, highlighting the priority the EU places on such international negotiations.

