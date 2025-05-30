Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal E-Cigarette Trade

The Delhi Police seized 388 e-cigarettes and 8,000 illegal cigarettes worth Rs 6.62 lakh, arresting 22-year-old Shivam after a raid in Dwarka. The cache lacked health warnings and was linked to a Chandni Chowk black market. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:03 IST
The Delhi Police has made a significant breakthrough by confiscating 388 prohibited e-cigarettes and 8,000 other illegal cigarettes of various international brands. The haul, estimated to be worth Rs 6.62 lakh, resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Shivam.

The operation was executed by the Crime Branch, which raided a shop in Sector-12, Dwarka on May 24. Transcripts from the interrogation of Shivam revealed a larger stockpile hidden at his Uttam Nagar residence.

Further examination disclosed that the cigarette packages lacked the mandatory health warnings issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. An FIR has been registered against Shivam, and police investigations are focusing on his alleged suppliers in Chandni Chowk's black market.

