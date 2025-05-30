Indian Teacher Released in Maldives Incident
An Indian teacher, arrested for allegedly injuring a student's finger in the Maldives, has been released from custody. He was detained under a court order but released within 24 hours. The incident occurred at a school on Kandoodhoo island, with local police emphasizing cooperation in their decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Ghana
An Indian educator, who faced allegations of twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in the Maldives, has been freed from detention, as reported by local media.
Authorities explained that the teacher was released without a court appearance after providing necessary documentation and showing cooperation during the investigation.
The incident, which took place at a school on Kandoodhoo island, prompted the teacher's arrest under a court mandate, but he spent only 24 hours in police custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Arrest: Israeli Forces Capture Terrorist Leader in Tubas Raid
High-Ranking Officer Arrested in Jail Smuggling Scandal
Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in India for Fake Identity and Illegal Stay
Justice Sought for Young Tribal Girl: Four Arrested in Attempted Rape Case
Senior Lawyer Arrested after Assault Allegations: Barred from Practice