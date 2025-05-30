Left Menu

Indian Teacher Released in Maldives Incident

An Indian teacher, arrested for allegedly injuring a student's finger in the Maldives, has been released from custody. He was detained under a court order but released within 24 hours. The incident occurred at a school on Kandoodhoo island, with local police emphasizing cooperation in their decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:04 IST
An Indian educator, who faced allegations of twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in the Maldives, has been freed from detention, as reported by local media.

Authorities explained that the teacher was released without a court appearance after providing necessary documentation and showing cooperation during the investigation.

The incident, which took place at a school on Kandoodhoo island, prompted the teacher's arrest under a court mandate, but he spent only 24 hours in police custody.

