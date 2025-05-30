Indian Teacher Released in Maldives Incident

An Indian educator, who faced allegations of twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in the Maldives, has been freed from detention, as reported by local media.

Authorities explained that the teacher was released without a court appearance after providing necessary documentation and showing cooperation during the investigation.

The incident, which took place at a school on Kandoodhoo island, prompted the teacher's arrest under a court mandate, but he spent only 24 hours in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)