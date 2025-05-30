Police Crackdown: Illegal Liquor Smuggling Foiled in Himachal Pradesh
A clandestine operation in Himachal Pradesh led to the confiscation of 380 boxes of smuggled English liquor concealed under potato sacks. The police took the driver into custody, registering a case under the Excise Act after intercepting the suspicious vehicle during a routine check.
Himachal Pradesh Police successfully thwarted an illegal smuggling operation by seizing 380 boxes of English liquor concealed under potato sacks. The incident occurred in Bilaspur district, officials disclosed on Friday.
A legal case, grounded in the provisions of the Excise Act, has been filed, and the vehicle's driver is now in custody. The apprehension occurred during a regular inspection at Garamoda on Thursday night when law enforcement intercepted a canter vehicle.
The driver's jittery demeanor prompted a search, unearthing the illicit liquor consignment. Rooplal Kathaniya, the Swarghat police station chief, confirmed that the driver, identified as Pawan Kumar from Mohal village in the Bhuntar area of Kullu district, could not produce any documentation for the consignment. The incident continues to unfold with ongoing investigations.
