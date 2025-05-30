Left Menu

U.S. Proposes Gaza Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Push Amidst Tension

The U.S. has proposed a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, involving a prisoner exchange and humanitarian aid delivery. Despite Israeli acceptance, Hamas deems the proposal inadequate. The plan is backed by U.S. President Trump, Egypt, and Qatar. There's mounting international pressure on Israel to allow more aid and cease hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:33 IST
The United States has tabled a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire agreement in Gaza, aiming for a complex prisoner exchange involving 28 Israeli hostages and 1,236 Palestinian detainees. The plan is backed by President Donald Trump, alongside key regional players Egypt and Qatar, and emphasizes immediate humanitarian aid delivery to the embattled region.

However, the diplomatic initiative faces hurdles as Hamas critiques the proposal, adamant that it perpetuates existing tensions rather than alleviating them. While Israel has agreed to the terms, as reported by local media, Hamas remains steadfast in its demand for a full Israeli military withdrawal and an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis affecting countless Gaza residents.

The fragile situation has drawn increased scrutiny from the international community, particularly European nations now vocally calling for a cessation of hostilities and expanded relief efforts. Meanwhile, Gaza remains on the brink, with humanitarian organizations struggling to provide essentials amid severe access restrictions imposed by Israel.

