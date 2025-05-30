India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Parliamentary Delegation Visits Latvia

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, has embarked on a visit to Latvia to affirm India's stringent policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Upon arrival at Riga International Airport, the delegation was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S. Kumar. On Friday, the ambassador provided a comprehensive briefing to the delegates on the bilateral relations between India and Latvia, highlighting Latvia's strategic role in the European Union and the United Nations.

This delegation visit is part of India's initiative to fortify international cooperation against terrorism. It comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as India undertakes diplomatic missions to 33 global capitals to reinforce its proactive counter-terrorism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)