Sisters' Betrayal: Deadly Family Feud in Delhi
In a chilling case from Delhi's Ranhola area, two sisters murdered their mother over a property dispute. The elder daughter, absconding for nearly a year, was arrested after a tip-off. Initial investigations reveal financial stress and family tensions as the motive behind the brutal act.
- Country:
- India
Delhi police have arrested a woman missing for nearly a year after she and her sister allegedly murdered their mother in a gruesome incident linked to a property dispute. The murder, which occurred in Delhi's Ranhola area, has shocked the community.
According to authorities, the sisters orchestrated the crime following an argument over ancestral property. The victim's daughter-in-law discovered her body after accidentally touching her blood-soaked face while searching for a broom in the dark.
Law enforcement officials revealed the sisters' financial distress and family tensions fueled the tragic event. Post-murder, the accused elder sister was on the run, frequently changing SIM cards and locations before her arrest in Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cybercrime Ring Bust: Fake Work-from-Home Scam Unmasked
Hollywood Heavyweights White and Butler Team Up for Crime Saga 'Enemies'
Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler Team Up for Henry Dunham's Crime Saga 'Enemies'
Delhi Police Dismantles Gurjant Singh's Interstate Crime Syndicate
Major Arrest: Israeli Forces Capture Terrorist Leader in Tubas Raid