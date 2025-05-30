Sisters' Betrayal: Deadly Family Feud in Delhi

Delhi police have arrested a woman missing for nearly a year after she and her sister allegedly murdered their mother in a gruesome incident linked to a property dispute. The murder, which occurred in Delhi's Ranhola area, has shocked the community.

According to authorities, the sisters orchestrated the crime following an argument over ancestral property. The victim's daughter-in-law discovered her body after accidentally touching her blood-soaked face while searching for a broom in the dark.

Law enforcement officials revealed the sisters' financial distress and family tensions fueled the tragic event. Post-murder, the accused elder sister was on the run, frequently changing SIM cards and locations before her arrest in Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh.

