Left Menu

Sisters' Betrayal: Deadly Family Feud in Delhi

In a chilling case from Delhi's Ranhola area, two sisters murdered their mother over a property dispute. The elder daughter, absconding for nearly a year, was arrested after a tip-off. Initial investigations reveal financial stress and family tensions as the motive behind the brutal act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:52 IST
Sisters' Betrayal: Deadly Family Feud in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have arrested a woman missing for nearly a year after she and her sister allegedly murdered their mother in a gruesome incident linked to a property dispute. The murder, which occurred in Delhi's Ranhola area, has shocked the community.

According to authorities, the sisters orchestrated the crime following an argument over ancestral property. The victim's daughter-in-law discovered her body after accidentally touching her blood-soaked face while searching for a broom in the dark.

Law enforcement officials revealed the sisters' financial distress and family tensions fueled the tragic event. Post-murder, the accused elder sister was on the run, frequently changing SIM cards and locations before her arrest in Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025