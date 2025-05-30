Ukraine and Russia Set to Resume Peace Talks in Istanbul
Ukraine is prepared to resume peace talks with Russia in Istanbul after uncertainty regarding Kyiv's participation. Ukrainian officials demand a memorandum from the Kremlin outlining its stance on ending the war. Both sides agree to continue dialogue amid pressures for a ceasefire and potential leadership meeting.
Ukraine is poised to re-engage in direct peace talks with Russia, scheduled for Monday in Istanbul. This development emerges after a period of ambiguity over Kyiv's participation, following a meeting proposed by Moscow. A key precondition for Ukraine's involvement is the receipt of a Kremlin memorandum detailing its position on ceasing hostilities.
Andrii Yermak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the necessity of Russia's prompt provision of a draft document to ensure a constructive dialogue. The international community, led by Kyiv's Western allies, is pressing for an unconditional ceasefire, while Moscow continues to insist on negotiations aligning more with its terms.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine began again last week in Istanbul after a three-year hiatus, and albeit without major progress, resulted in a significant prisoner exchange. Both nations remain committed to continued dialogue, with discussions possibly extending to involve a high-level meeting among global leaders.
