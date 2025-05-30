Left Menu

Delhi's 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar': Achievements in 100 Days

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a workbook showcasing her government's milestones achieved over the past 100 days. Titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke', it highlights projects such as the Yamuna rejuvenation, Ayushman Bharat implementation, and e-bus procurement. Gupta emphasised ongoing public engagement and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a workbook summarizing her administration's accomplishments within its first 100 days on Friday. The workbook, titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke', outlines numerous initiatives undertaken by the government, including projects aimed at Yamuna rejuvenation, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Vay Vandana Yojana, enhanced water supply, and the procurement of electric buses.

Gupta declared the workbook a 'living document' of Delhi's developmental strides, intending to distribute it widely, summarizing the government's efforts in public welfare. This initiative aims to ensure that citizens are well-informed about their government's dedication and commitment. She announced plans to circulate the workbook across all 70 assembly constituencies through community engagement events, incorporating feedback from the public.

During a press conference, Gupta criticized previous administrations for prioritizing personal luxury over public service, contrasting this with her government's focus on integrity and transparency. With a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal period, Gupta committed to transparent governance. Following the completion of 100 days, a significant public event is planned at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to further communicate the government's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

