CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: ED Deputy Director Arrested
The CBI arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate, for allegedly soliciting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from businessman Ratikanta Rout. The arrest followed a trap operation after Rout lodged a complaint. Raghuvanshi has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Odisha. He is accused of soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a local businessman, Ratikanta Rout, to provide relief in a registered ED case.
The arrest followed an intricate trap operation initiated after Rout approached the CBI with a complaint. Raghuvanshi had allegedly demanded a larger sum of Rs 5 crore initially and later reduced it to Rs 2 crore.
Raghuvanshi has now been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, pending a bail hearing. This development underscores ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the ranks of key enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
