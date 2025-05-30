CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: ED Deputy Director Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chintan Raghuvanshi, a deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Odisha. He is accused of soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a local businessman, Ratikanta Rout, to provide relief in a registered ED case.

The arrest followed an intricate trap operation initiated after Rout approached the CBI with a complaint. Raghuvanshi had allegedly demanded a larger sum of Rs 5 crore initially and later reduced it to Rs 2 crore.

Raghuvanshi has now been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, pending a bail hearing. This development underscores ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the ranks of key enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)