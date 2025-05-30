Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Immigration Parole Reversal

The U.S. Supreme Court supports Trump’s move to revoke temporary legal status for migrants, countering Biden's policies. The decision affects over half a million individuals from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua, exposing them to expedited removal while legal challenges continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:59 IST
Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Immigration Parole Reversal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from various nations, intensifying efforts to deport them. This decision affects individuals primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua who were granted immigration parole under the Biden administration.

Immigration parole, typically offered for urgent humanitarian reasons, allows individuals to reside and work temporarily in the United States. By ending these programs, Trump's administration aims to expedite deportations. This move challenges the Biden administration's approach to managing immigrant entry at U.S. borders, which had included two-year parole grants.

Legal battles continue as Boston-based Judge Indira Talwani previously ruled against a blanket termination of these paroles without a case-by-case review. The Supreme Court's recent decision impacts over 500,000 migrants, increasing their risk of deportation while their case progresses through the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025