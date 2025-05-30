Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Immigration Parole Reversal

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants from various nations, intensifying efforts to deport them. This decision affects individuals primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua who were granted immigration parole under the Biden administration.

Immigration parole, typically offered for urgent humanitarian reasons, allows individuals to reside and work temporarily in the United States. By ending these programs, Trump's administration aims to expedite deportations. This move challenges the Biden administration's approach to managing immigrant entry at U.S. borders, which had included two-year parole grants.

Legal battles continue as Boston-based Judge Indira Talwani previously ruled against a blanket termination of these paroles without a case-by-case review. The Supreme Court's recent decision impacts over 500,000 migrants, increasing their risk of deportation while their case progresses through the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)