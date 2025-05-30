Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Trump's Deportation Drive

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants, potentially leading to expedited deportations. This controversial ruling, opposed by liberal justices, could significantly impact the lives of many noncitizens awaiting legal resolutions.

30-05-2025
The U.S. Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration's request to revoke temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants, a move that aligns with the administration's heightened deportation efforts. The court's decision, issued without signed reasoning, overrides a Boston judge's previous halt of the administration's immigration policy changes.

Liberal justices, including Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor, openly dissented against the court's approval to freeze Judge Talwani's decision. Jackson criticized the court for underestimating the severe impact this decision may have on the livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens as they await the conclusion of pending legal cases.

The change affects the parole program used to address humanitarian needs and deter illegal immigration. Trump's administration argues that ending parole will facilitate faster deportation processes. The decision has sparked legal disputes claiming federal law violations, with plaintiffs asserting potential harm and risks if deported to countries they initially fled.

