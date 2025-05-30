Tragic Dual Suicides Shock Delhi: Two Lives Lost in the Yamuna

In a haunting span of 48 hours, the bustling city of Delhi was struck by tragedy as two men reportedly ended their lives by leaping into the Yamuna River, police confirmed on Friday.

Vicky Kapoor, a 46-year-old resident from Krishna Nagar, allegedly jumped into the river near the East Delhi Boat Club area amid domestic disputes. Eyewitnesses quickly alerted authorities, leading to a meticulous search and rescue operation. Despite efforts, his lifeless body was recovered later that night, confirmed by a senior police officer.

In a separate incident, 21-year-old Sameer, intoxicated and reportedly erratic, drove his scooter at high speed into the Yamuna near Chilla Yamuna Khadar in Mayur Vihar early in the morning, resulting in his death. Though local witnesses and friends attempted a rescue, their efforts were in vain. Each case remains under investigation with no foul play suspected, said the police.

