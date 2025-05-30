Left Menu

Tragic Dual Suicides Shock Delhi: Two Lives Lost in the Yamuna

In a span of 48 hours, Delhi witnessed two tragic suicides as two men ended their lives by leaping into the Yamuna River. The incidents, involving individuals aged 46 and 21, have raised alarms. Investigations reveal domestic issues and erratic behavior as the potential catalysts for these heart-wrenching actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:19 IST
Tragic Dual Suicides Shock Delhi: Two Lives Lost in the Yamuna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a haunting span of 48 hours, the bustling city of Delhi was struck by tragedy as two men reportedly ended their lives by leaping into the Yamuna River, police confirmed on Friday.

Vicky Kapoor, a 46-year-old resident from Krishna Nagar, allegedly jumped into the river near the East Delhi Boat Club area amid domestic disputes. Eyewitnesses quickly alerted authorities, leading to a meticulous search and rescue operation. Despite efforts, his lifeless body was recovered later that night, confirmed by a senior police officer.

In a separate incident, 21-year-old Sameer, intoxicated and reportedly erratic, drove his scooter at high speed into the Yamuna near Chilla Yamuna Khadar in Mayur Vihar early in the morning, resulting in his death. Though local witnesses and friends attempted a rescue, their efforts were in vain. Each case remains under investigation with no foul play suspected, said the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025