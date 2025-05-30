Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Thwarting Aggression at the Border

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's missile and drone strikes against Gujarat were effectively countered by Indian forces, preventing any damage. The operation followed a retaliatory military effort in response to an earlier attack, culminating in a ceasefire agreement. The BSF emphasizes improving future responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:38 IST
Operation Sindoor: Thwarting Aggression at the Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan's recent military aggression towards Gujarat in the form of missile and drone attacks was successfully thwarted by Indian forces, according to a senior Border Security Force officer. The operation, labeled as Operation Sindoor, did not result in any harm to military installations or civilians.

Inspector General Abhishek Pathak from BSF's Gujarat Frontier highlighted the deployment of tanks and heavy artillery by Pakistan along the border and noted that India's forces were analyzing the situation for improved response capabilities.

Operation Sindoor was executed in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack and successfully dismantled terror infrastructure across the border, leading to a ceasefire by May 10. The BSF, along with the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensured preparedness by employing advanced weaponry and surveillance technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025