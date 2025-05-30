Operation Sindoor: Thwarting Aggression at the Border

Pakistan's recent military aggression towards Gujarat in the form of missile and drone attacks was successfully thwarted by Indian forces, according to a senior Border Security Force officer. The operation, labeled as Operation Sindoor, did not result in any harm to military installations or civilians.

Inspector General Abhishek Pathak from BSF's Gujarat Frontier highlighted the deployment of tanks and heavy artillery by Pakistan along the border and noted that India's forces were analyzing the situation for improved response capabilities.

Operation Sindoor was executed in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack and successfully dismantled terror infrastructure across the border, leading to a ceasefire by May 10. The BSF, along with the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensured preparedness by employing advanced weaponry and surveillance technology.

