Jharkhand's Call for Fair Fiscal Share: A Push for Increased Central Tax Devolution

The Jharkhand government has issued a fervent appeal to the Sixteenth Finance Commission, advocating for an increase in the state's share of central tax revenues. Currently, states receive 41% of central taxes, but Jharkhand is pushing for this figure to rise to 50%, a sentiment echoed by many other states.

During discussions led by Finance Commission chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Jharkhand underscored its economic hurdles due to its status as a predominantly producing state. This is compounded by the introduction of GST, which Jharkhand argues has diminished its tax revenues.

Representatives from various sectors highlighted the state's economic reliance on mining and agriculture, seeking further autonomy to address the environmental and social impacts. With a significant portion of its budget allocated towards social welfare, Jharkhand aims for comprehensive development across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)