Massive Narcotic Seizure at Shadnagar Dhaba

A significant narcotics bust took place at a dhaba in Shadnagar, where police seized substances worth over Rs 3 crore. A drug peddler from Rajasthan was arrested, while two others remain at large. The haul included heroin, ganja, and opium, highlighting ongoing drug trafficking challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug bust that underscores ongoing challenges in narcotics trafficking, police seized substances worth over Rs 3 crore at a dhaba in Shadnagar on Friday. The operation was carried out following credible information received by the authorities.

Law enforcement successfully apprehended a drug peddler hailing from Rajasthan at the roadside eatery. Notably, two additional suspects related to the incident are still on the run, making it a case of continuing interest for the police.

The seizure included a significant quantity of different narcotics, specifically 1.5 kg of heroin, one kg of ganja, and over 360 grams of opium. This operation is part of broader efforts to combat the drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

