Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Cuba Warns U.S. Diplomat

Cuba's foreign ministry has formally warned the top U.S. diplomat in Havana, accusing him of intervening in domestic affairs and inciting criminal acts. This escalates ongoing tensions as economic troubles and a looming U.S. embargo add strain. The U.S. has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:59 IST
Cuba's foreign ministry issued a verbal warning to the top U.S. diplomat in Havana, accusing him of "interventionist" behavior. This marks the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries. Mike Hammer, the U.S. Chief of Mission, is alleged to have incited Cuban citizens to commit criminal acts and oppose the authorities, a violation of international diplomatic norms according to Cuba.

The Cuban government emphasized that Hammer's diplomatic immunity should not shield activities that undermine Cuba's sovereignty. Despite the allegations, the U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the accusations.

Since arriving in Cuba six months ago, career diplomat Hammer has been actively meeting political dissidents, which has upset the Cuban government. His actions coincide with President Trump's threats of further sanctions, exacerbating the economic strain attributed to the long-standing U.S. embargo against Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

