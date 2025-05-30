Delhi's Governance Strife: A 100-Day Review

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led Delhi government's 100 days in office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of presiding over mounting service failures and deteriorating public welfare. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted issues such as power outages and closed welfare schemes in a letter to Gupta.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's Devendra Yadav echoed the claims, accusing the BJP government of significant failures in key areas like women's safety, pollution control, and basic civic services. Yadav contrasted the current regime's trajectory with previous administrations, portraying a grim governance picture.

Despite the opposition's fervent allegations, Chief Minister Gupta defended her administration's actions with a workbook titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke' detailing achievements in infrastructure and welfare. She denied corruption claims, asserting a commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)