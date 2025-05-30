Left Menu

Delhi's Governance Strife: A 100-Day Review

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have vehemently criticized the BJP-led Delhi government after its first 100 days, highlighting failures in public services. Both parties emphasize issues such as power outages, rising electricity bills, and school fees hikes, challenging Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's administration amidst claims of corruption from past regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:08 IST
Delhi's Governance Strife: A 100-Day Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led Delhi government's 100 days in office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of presiding over mounting service failures and deteriorating public welfare. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted issues such as power outages and closed welfare schemes in a letter to Gupta.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's Devendra Yadav echoed the claims, accusing the BJP government of significant failures in key areas like women's safety, pollution control, and basic civic services. Yadav contrasted the current regime's trajectory with previous administrations, portraying a grim governance picture.

Despite the opposition's fervent allegations, Chief Minister Gupta defended her administration's actions with a workbook titled 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkar: 100 Din Seva Ke' detailing achievements in infrastructure and welfare. She denied corruption claims, asserting a commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025