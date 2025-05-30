India's Global Diplomacy: A United Stance Against Terrorism
All-party Indian parliamentary delegations embarked on a global tour to galvanize international support against terrorism. Leaders met with high-ranking officials across multiple countries, advocated for decisive actions against cross-border terror, and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance stance. Discussions underscored India's resolve and garnered broad international agreement on combating terrorism.
In a significant move to combat terrorism, Indian all-party parliamentary delegations convened with global leaders, emphasizing India's unwavering stance against cross-border threats. The diplomatic mission, spanning countries such as Colombia, Latvia, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia, sought to galvanize global action and counter-terrorism support.
Leading the delegation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor articulated India's disappointment over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan, stressing prioritizing victims of terrorism. Meanwhile, in Copenhagen, discussions highlighted India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with Denmark condemning global terrorism.
The delegations underscored India's robust policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism across various meetings, reaffirming the shared global commitment. These diplomatic efforts signal a strategic push from India to consolidate international support and cooperation against growing terrorist networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Tensions to Truce: India and Pakistan Agree on Ceasefire Extension
India-Pakistan Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Pakistan-Based Drug Smuggling Ring
It is not small matter that our Air Force has capability to reach every corner of Pakistan; this has been proven during Op Sindoor: Rajnath.
Whole world has seen how our military destroyed nine terrorist hideouts on Pakistani soil: Rajnath Singh in Bhuj.