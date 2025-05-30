India's Global Diplomacy: A United Stance Against Terrorism

In a significant move to combat terrorism, Indian all-party parliamentary delegations convened with global leaders, emphasizing India's unwavering stance against cross-border threats. The diplomatic mission, spanning countries such as Colombia, Latvia, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia, sought to galvanize global action and counter-terrorism support.

Leading the delegation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor articulated India's disappointment over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan, stressing prioritizing victims of terrorism. Meanwhile, in Copenhagen, discussions highlighted India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with Denmark condemning global terrorism.

The delegations underscored India's robust policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism across various meetings, reaffirming the shared global commitment. These diplomatic efforts signal a strategic push from India to consolidate international support and cooperation against growing terrorist networks.

