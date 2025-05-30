Left Menu

India's Global Diplomacy: A United Stance Against Terrorism

All-party Indian parliamentary delegations embarked on a global tour to galvanize international support against terrorism. Leaders met with high-ranking officials across multiple countries, advocated for decisive actions against cross-border terror, and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance stance. Discussions underscored India's resolve and garnered broad international agreement on combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota/Copenhagen/Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:42 IST
India's Global Diplomacy: A United Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to combat terrorism, Indian all-party parliamentary delegations convened with global leaders, emphasizing India's unwavering stance against cross-border threats. The diplomatic mission, spanning countries such as Colombia, Latvia, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia, sought to galvanize global action and counter-terrorism support.

Leading the delegation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor articulated India's disappointment over Colombia's condolences to Pakistan, stressing prioritizing victims of terrorism. Meanwhile, in Copenhagen, discussions highlighted India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with Denmark condemning global terrorism.

The delegations underscored India's robust policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism across various meetings, reaffirming the shared global commitment. These diplomatic efforts signal a strategic push from India to consolidate international support and cooperation against growing terrorist networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025