Bihar STF Nabs Drug Peddlers in Major Heroin Bust

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police made a significant breakthrough on Friday by arresting two individuals suspected of drug peddling in Bhojpur district. They recovered over 2 kg of heroin in the operation, marking a major success for the newly formed Narcotics Cell within a month of its establishment.

According to Additional DGP (STF) Kundan Krishnan, this is the third large-scale seizure of drugs in the state, highlighting the effectiveness of the STF's intensified efforts. Acting on actionable intelligence, the STF, in collaboration with Bhojpur Police, detained the suspects near the Zero Mile area of Ara.

The confiscated heroin is valued at around Rs 1 crore in the market. Additionally, security personnel seized Rs 1.27 lakh in cash and two mobile phones. A case has been filed against 15 individuals, and authorities suspect the arrested duo might have cross-border links. Investigations into their connections are actively underway.

