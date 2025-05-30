Left Menu

Bihar STF Nabs Drug Peddlers in Major Heroin Bust

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Bhojpur district, seizing over 2 kg of heroin. This marks the third large drug recovery by the STF's Narcotics Cell in a month. The heroin's market value exceeds Rs 1 crore, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:09 IST
Bihar STF Nabs Drug Peddlers in Major Heroin Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police made a significant breakthrough on Friday by arresting two individuals suspected of drug peddling in Bhojpur district. They recovered over 2 kg of heroin in the operation, marking a major success for the newly formed Narcotics Cell within a month of its establishment.

According to Additional DGP (STF) Kundan Krishnan, this is the third large-scale seizure of drugs in the state, highlighting the effectiveness of the STF's intensified efforts. Acting on actionable intelligence, the STF, in collaboration with Bhojpur Police, detained the suspects near the Zero Mile area of Ara.

The confiscated heroin is valued at around Rs 1 crore in the market. Additionally, security personnel seized Rs 1.27 lakh in cash and two mobile phones. A case has been filed against 15 individuals, and authorities suspect the arrested duo might have cross-border links. Investigations into their connections are actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025