BJD Push for Justice: Arrest Demanded in Tribal Girl Rape Case

The opposition BJD called on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to hasten the arrest of those implicated in the reported rape of a tribal girl in Koraput district, Odisha.

In a memorandum submitted to the NCST's regional office in Bhubaneswar, the BJD highlighted the registration of a case at Jeypore's Mahila Police Station concerning the alleged assault. They claim the minor is pregnant following the repeated offenses.

The party voiced concerns about alleged suppression attempts by a politically influential family linked to the accused and requested a thorough investigation by the NCST. The BJD delegation has urged swift legal action to ensure safety and justice for the victim and her family.

