BJD Push for Justice: Arrest Demanded in Tribal Girl Rape Case

The opposition BJD has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to expedite the arrest of the accused in the alleged rape of a tribal minor in Odisha's Koraput district. The victim is reportedly pregnant, and the BJD demands a transparent investigation, highlighting alleged attempts to suppress the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:37 IST
The opposition BJD called on the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to hasten the arrest of those implicated in the reported rape of a tribal girl in Koraput district, Odisha.

In a memorandum submitted to the NCST's regional office in Bhubaneswar, the BJD highlighted the registration of a case at Jeypore's Mahila Police Station concerning the alleged assault. They claim the minor is pregnant following the repeated offenses.

The party voiced concerns about alleged suppression attempts by a politically influential family linked to the accused and requested a thorough investigation by the NCST. The BJD delegation has urged swift legal action to ensure safety and justice for the victim and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

