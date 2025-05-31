Senate Push for New Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, the U.S. Senate plans to advance a bill next week imposing strong new sanctions on Russia, reflecting ongoing tensions over the nation's military actions in Ukraine. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, during their visit to Kyiv, discussed the sanctions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The proposed legislation, backed by 82 cosponsors, seeks to levy a 500% tariff on goods imported from nations that purchase Russian oil, gas, and uranium. This 'bone-breaking' penalty aims to further isolate Russia economically and force its leadership to engage in meaningful peace talks with Ukraine.

While President Donald Trump has expressed reservations about expanding sanctions due to potential impacts on peace negotiations, the bill aims to provide tools to impel Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiation table. The move, demanding Senate and House endorsement, highlights U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine under international pressure.

