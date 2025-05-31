Ceasefire Hopes and Heartbreak: Gaza's Humanitarian Struggle Amid Ongoing Conflict
The militant group Hamas is still considering a US-proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where recent Israeli airstrikes have resulted in numerous fatalities. The proposal includes a 60-day pause in fighting, hostilities halt post-hostage release, exchange of prisoners, and increased humanitarian aid into Gaza amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Hamas announced Friday its ongoing review of a US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip, following Israeli airstrikes that hospital officials reported have killed 27 people. The proposal, endorsed by Israeli authorities, initially met a tepid response from the militant group on Thursday.
Confidential sources reveal that the proposal suggests a 60-day halt in hostilities, facilitating serious long-term truce discussions, and commitments that Israel will not renew attacks after hostage releases. Discussions with Palestinian factions are in progress, as confirmed by the consultation with US envoy Steve Witkoff.
The agreement reportedly includes terms for an exchange of prisoners and a humanitarian corridor allowing food and aid deliveries into Gaza. Despite this, skepticism persists among Gaza residents, wary of unmet promises in past negotiations. Increasing fatalities, along with a severe humanitarian crisis, underscore the urgency for resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
