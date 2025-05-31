Left Menu

Syrian Kurdish Forces Open Channels with Turkey Amid Diplomatic Overture

Mazloum Abdi, leader of Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, announced contact with Turkey, signaling a potential diplomatic shift. He expressed willingness to improve relations, including meeting President Erdogan. While Turkey equates the SDF with the PKK, Abdi emphasized the desire for lasting peace despite historical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:08 IST
Mazloum Abdi

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of Kurdish forces managing northeast Syria, has declared that his group is actively communicating with Turkey, suggesting a revolutionary shift in diplomatic relations. This announcement marks a remarkable overture from the Syrian Democratic Forces, previously at conflict with Turkish troops during Syria's prolonged civil war.

Abdi's statement on Shams TV highlighted existing direct and mediated communication channels with Turkey, opening up possibilities for future cooperation. While Abdi acknowledged the long-standing conflicts, he noted a ceasefire in place for the past two months and expressed optimism for a permanent resolution. There were no comments from Turkey at the time of the announcement.

Further developments included reports of potential meetings between Abdi and Turkish officials. Despite Erdogan's accusations against the SDF for delaying agreements with Syria, Abdi refuted these claims and reiterated no ties with Israel. Instead, he focused on fostering positive relations with regional neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

