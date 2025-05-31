Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Hit Syria's Coastal Cities
Israeli strikes targeted Syrian coastal cities Latakia and Tartous, killing one civilian. The attacks, which Israel claims targeted missile storage facilities, come amid ongoing talks with Syria's interim government. The strikes threaten to escalate tensions despite recent diplomatic efforts to prevent conflict.
Israeli air strikes on Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous resulted in the death of one civilian, the Syrian state news agency reported last Friday. Despite active diplomatic engagements between Israel and Syria's interim government, tensions remain high.
The Israeli military, shortly after the event, confirmed targeting what they described as missile storage facilities in Latakia, alleging they posed threats to both international and Israeli maritime navigation. Syria's state news agency corroborated the death of a civilian in Latakia following the offensive.
These strikes are a continuation of Israel's longstanding aerial offensive campaign, which intensified after conflicts in Gaza. However, recent weeks showed a pause in such actions as both nations pursued direct talks to prevent further escalation of hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
