Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Hit Syria's Coastal Cities

Israeli strikes targeted Syrian coastal cities Latakia and Tartous, killing one civilian. The attacks, which Israel claims targeted missile storage facilities, come amid ongoing talks with Syria's interim government. The strikes threaten to escalate tensions despite recent diplomatic efforts to prevent conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:14 IST
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes Hit Syria's Coastal Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli air strikes on Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous resulted in the death of one civilian, the Syrian state news agency reported last Friday. Despite active diplomatic engagements between Israel and Syria's interim government, tensions remain high.

The Israeli military, shortly after the event, confirmed targeting what they described as missile storage facilities in Latakia, alleging they posed threats to both international and Israeli maritime navigation. Syria's state news agency corroborated the death of a civilian in Latakia following the offensive.

These strikes are a continuation of Israel's longstanding aerial offensive campaign, which intensified after conflicts in Gaza. However, recent weeks showed a pause in such actions as both nations pursued direct talks to prevent further escalation of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025