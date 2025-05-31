PBS Challenges Trump's Funding Cut: A Legal Battle Over Public Broadcasting
PBS has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump to block an order cutting federal funding from its public television system. The case, joined by Lakeland PBS, argues against 'viewpoint discrimination' and seeks to protect the station's editorial independence. This follows NPR's similar legal action.
PBS launched a legal battle against President Donald Trump on Friday, aiming to obstruct his directive to withdraw federal funding from the 330-station public television network. This move followed a similar action by NPR concerning its radio network.
The lawsuit argues that Trump exceeded his authority and committed 'viewpoint discrimination' by alleging bias against conservatives in PBS' news coverage. In the legal filing, attorney Z W Julius Chen emphasized that the President's attempt to defund PBS violates constitutional protections on public television content.
Joined by Lakeland PBS, which services rural Minnesota, PBS claims Trump's order endangers the station's existence. A spokesperson stated this legal action was necessary to preserve PBS' editorial independence and member stations' autonomy amidst the latest of several lawsuits against the administration.
