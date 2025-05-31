Left Menu

PBS Challenges Trump's Funding Cut: A Legal Battle Over Public Broadcasting

PBS has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump to block an order cutting federal funding from its public television system. The case, joined by Lakeland PBS, argues against 'viewpoint discrimination' and seeks to protect the station's editorial independence. This follows NPR's similar legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 02:26 IST
PBS Challenges Trump's Funding Cut: A Legal Battle Over Public Broadcasting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

PBS launched a legal battle against President Donald Trump on Friday, aiming to obstruct his directive to withdraw federal funding from the 330-station public television network. This move followed a similar action by NPR concerning its radio network.

The lawsuit argues that Trump exceeded his authority and committed 'viewpoint discrimination' by alleging bias against conservatives in PBS' news coverage. In the legal filing, attorney Z W Julius Chen emphasized that the President's attempt to defund PBS violates constitutional protections on public television content.

Joined by Lakeland PBS, which services rural Minnesota, PBS claims Trump's order endangers the station's existence. A spokesperson stated this legal action was necessary to preserve PBS' editorial independence and member stations' autonomy amidst the latest of several lawsuits against the administration.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025