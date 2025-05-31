Court Blocks Trump Administration's Federal Workforce Downsizing

An appeals court has declined to pause a ruling that blocks the Trump administration's attempt to streamline the federal workforce. This decision maintains the halt on plans led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to implement workforce cuts.

The administration had sought an emergency stay on an injunction issued by Susan Illston, a US judge in San Francisco, in response to a lawsuit from labor unions and cities like San Francisco and Chicago. The judge's order scrutinized the legality of the administration's efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

President Trump claimed that his election victory included a mandate to overhaul the federal government, enlisting Elon Musk to spearhead the initiative via DOGE. While there is no official count of job cuts, around 75,000 federal employees opted for deferred resignation, and additional probationary staff have been let go.