Pakistan and India's Trade Talks with the U.S. Amid Rising Tariffs

The U.S. is set to host representatives from Pakistan as the South Asian nation seeks to negotiate a deal over looming tariffs. Faced with a potential 29% tariff on its exports due to a $3 billion trade surplus, Pakistan is keen to resolve trade tensions with the world's largest economy.

However, President Trump was clear on his stance, stating he would not consider any deals with Pakistan or its neighbor, India, if hostilities between the two nations repeat. Recent skirmishes, which involved nuclear-capable states using advanced military technology, marked the worst escalation in decades.

On a parallel track, India is making strides towards a trade agreement with the U.S., as revealed by Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to Washington. In exchange for tariff relief, India may allow American companies to vie for contracts exceeding $50 billion, signaling a shift towards warmer trade relations.