Stringent MCOCA Enacted on Notorious Beed Gang for Violent Robbery

In a major development in Maharashtra's Beed district, four gang members have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) following an assault and robbery at a private firm's site.

The incident, occurring on April 7 in Kej tehsil, involved the gang tying up and thrashing two watchmen before stealing items valued at Rs 12.87 lakh. Key suspects Baban Sardar Shinde, Dhanaji Kale, Mohan Hari Kale, and Lalasaheb Pawar have been arrested and linked to at least 11 other serious offenses.

The Beed police received approval to invoke MCOCA sections against the accused, complicating any attempts for bail as confessions made under MCOCA are admissible in court. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for six additional suspects in the case.