Stringent MCOCA Enacted on Notorious Beed Gang for Violent Robbery

Four members of a gang in Maharashtra's Beed district have been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after assaulting two watchmen and robbing property worth Rs 12.87 lakh. This statute allows confessions to be admissible in court, making bail difficult to obtain.

Updated: 31-05-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:46 IST
In a major development in Maharashtra's Beed district, four gang members have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) following an assault and robbery at a private firm's site.

The incident, occurring on April 7 in Kej tehsil, involved the gang tying up and thrashing two watchmen before stealing items valued at Rs 12.87 lakh. Key suspects Baban Sardar Shinde, Dhanaji Kale, Mohan Hari Kale, and Lalasaheb Pawar have been arrested and linked to at least 11 other serious offenses.

The Beed police received approval to invoke MCOCA sections against the accused, complicating any attempts for bail as confessions made under MCOCA are admissible in court. Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for six additional suspects in the case.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

