Left Menu

Grisly Crime Shocks West Bengal Community

A man in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was arrested after being found with the severed head of his sister-in-law. Locals notified police when he was seen walking with the head. An investigation revealed a violent altercation led to the beheading. The suspect is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:20 IST
Grisly Crime Shocks West Bengal Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime unfolded in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a man was detained by authorities for gruesome actions involving his sister-in-law.

The accused was discovered by locals wandering the streets with the severed head of his sister-in-law, triggering immediate police intervention in the Basanti area.

An initial investigation suggests a dispute escalated, leading the man to behead the woman with a sharp object. The weapon has been secured by police, and the incident is under thorough investigation. A forensics team is on the scene to gather more evidence. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025