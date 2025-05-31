Grisly Crime Shocks West Bengal Community

A shocking crime unfolded in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a man was detained by authorities for gruesome actions involving his sister-in-law.

The accused was discovered by locals wandering the streets with the severed head of his sister-in-law, triggering immediate police intervention in the Basanti area.

An initial investigation suggests a dispute escalated, leading the man to behead the woman with a sharp object. The weapon has been secured by police, and the incident is under thorough investigation. A forensics team is on the scene to gather more evidence. The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)