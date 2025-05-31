Tragedy Strikes Patna: Fatal Shooting in Fatuha

A tragic shooting in Fatuha locality of Bihar's Patna district claimed the life of one man and left another injured, police reported on Saturday.

The violent incident unfolded on Friday evening near Bankipur Durgalang area, within Fatuha Police Station's jurisdiction, when armed assailants opened fire. The deceased, identified as Hariom Yadav, and the injured, Ravi Kumar, were reportedly targeted.

Fatuha Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nikhil Kumar stated that a police team quickly arrived at the scene following a tip-off about the shooting by Vishal Yadav. Yadav was pronounced dead at a local government hospital, while Kumar is currently stable. Authorities have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspect, though the motive remains unclear.