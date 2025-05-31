The Constitution: Pillar of India's Unity and Strength

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the importance of the Constitution in keeping India united during times of crisis. He attributed the nation's unity and strength to the foundational document while speaking at the inauguration of advocate chambers and a multi-level parking at the Allahabad High Court on Saturday.

CJI Gavai recalled Dr. B R Ambedkar's assertion about the Constitution's unique balance during its formation, noting that despite diverse opinions on its federal and unitary nature, it has consistently supported India's development and strength in both peace and conflict.

Gavai also highlighted the nation's post-independence progress compared to neighboring countries, stressing the responsibility of all governmental branches to ensure justice reaches every citizen. He called for continued focus on the pivotal role of the Constitution in India's advancement.

