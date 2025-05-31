The Constitution: Pillar of India's Unity and Strength
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the crucial role of the Constitution in maintaining India's unity and strength during crises. Speaking at the Allahabad High Court, he highlighted that the Constitution's balance between federal and unitary elements has guided India's development and stability since independence.
- Country:
- India
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai underscored the importance of the Constitution in keeping India united during times of crisis. He attributed the nation's unity and strength to the foundational document while speaking at the inauguration of advocate chambers and a multi-level parking at the Allahabad High Court on Saturday.
CJI Gavai recalled Dr. B R Ambedkar's assertion about the Constitution's unique balance during its formation, noting that despite diverse opinions on its federal and unitary nature, it has consistently supported India's development and strength in both peace and conflict.
Gavai also highlighted the nation's post-independence progress compared to neighboring countries, stressing the responsibility of all governmental branches to ensure justice reaches every citizen. He called for continued focus on the pivotal role of the Constitution in India's advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Community-Led Housing Strategy to Deliver 150 Social Homes in Hawke’s Bay
Congress Leadership Calls for Unity in INDIA Bloc Amidst Doubts and Challenges
Kenya Advances Nuclear Goals with IAEA Support, Eyes Community Inclusion
From 'Father Bob' to Pope Leo XIV: A Journey of Unity and Leadership
New Jersey Transit Strike: A Crisis on the Rails