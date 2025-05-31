Punjab Police Strikes Major Blow in Anti-Drug Campaign
Punjab Police's anti-drug drive, led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, has seen significant progress, with 13,038 arrests and 8,344 FIRs. The initiative has resulted in reduced drug availability, and 586 kg of heroin was seized. Despite these strides, the relentless drive continues to eliminate drugs completely.
Punjab Police has declared a significant breakthrough in its campaign against drug trafficking, with DGP Gaurav Yadav announcing notable achievements in this arduous fight. The drive has successfully diminished drug availability across the state.
DGP Yadav highlighted the scale of success, revealing that 13,038 individuals were arrested and 8,344 FIRs were lodged under the NDPS Act. Key seizures include 586 kg of heroin and other narcotics, underscoring the drive's impact. Conviction rates in completed cases stand impressively at 90%.
Despite these successes, the police continue their relentless pursuit to eradicate narcotics entirely from Punjab. The comprehensive strategy includes enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention efforts as Yadav emphasized ongoing vigilance in combating this entrenched issue.
