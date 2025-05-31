India's United Front on Terrorism Gains Global Support
An all-party Indian delegation visiting Latvia emphasized India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, highlighting the Pahalgam attack. Latvia reaffirmed its opposition to terrorism and acknowledged India's significant role in promoting peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and global awareness of India's security concerns.
- Latvia
An all-party Indian delegation arrived in Latvia to reinforce India's steadfast stance against terrorism, following the recent attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
State Secretary Andzejs Vilumsons of Latvia reiterated his nation's strong condemnation of terrorism and acknowledged India's pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific for maintaining peace and stability.
The delegation aims to enhance bilateral ties and raise global awareness of India's security concerns, further emphasizing Latvia's interest in economic and political collaboration with India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
