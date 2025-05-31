India's United Front on Terrorism Gains Global Support

An all-party Indian delegation arrived in Latvia to reinforce India's steadfast stance against terrorism, following the recent attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

State Secretary Andzejs Vilumsons of Latvia reiterated his nation's strong condemnation of terrorism and acknowledged India's pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific for maintaining peace and stability.

The delegation aims to enhance bilateral ties and raise global awareness of India's security concerns, further emphasizing Latvia's interest in economic and political collaboration with India.

