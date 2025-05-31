NIA Chargesheets Maoist Cadres for Wayanad Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three Maoist cadres for an armed attack on a government office in Wayanad, Kerala. The attack, conducted by the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, aimed to spread terror and destabilize the government. Investigations into the case continue.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three Maoist cadres implicated in a vicious attack on a government office in Wayanad, Kerala, in 2023, officials reported on Saturday.
The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA court in Ernakulam on Friday, names C P Moideen, Manoj P M, and P K Soman, and charges them under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Kerala Forest Act, 1961, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The attack, executed by five armed Maoist cadres who targeted the Kerala Forest Department Corporation (KFDC) office on September 28, 2023, involved restraining the manager and damaging property. The NIA highlighted that this attack was part of a larger plot to disrupt and instill fear nationwide; the case remains under continued investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Maoist
- Kerala
- Wayanad
- attack
- chargesheet
- terrorism
- investigation
- government
- PLGA
ALSO READ
Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
India’s Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegations to Counter Pakistan's Terrorism
India's New Military Doctrine: Rajnath Singh Declares Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism
From Wreaths to Retaliation: India's Shift in Handling Terrorism