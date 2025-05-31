Supreme Court Plea Challenges Assam's 'Push Back' Deportation Policy

A plea submitted to the Supreme Court accuses the Assam government of conducting a widespread campaign to detain and deport individuals suspected of being foreigners without confirming their nationality or exhausting legal options.

The plea highlights a February 4 Supreme Court order directing the deportation of 63 identified foreign nationals. However, the All BTC Minority Students Union claims Assam's subsequent actions have led to indiscriminate deportations, bypassing required tribunal declarations and nationality verifications.

Allegations include the state's execution of 'push back' policies in border regions, threatening to render stateless many impoverished citizens, in contravention of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The plea demands a halt to deportations lacking thorough legal assessment and proper verification by national authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)