Sweden Tightens Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Insurance Checks
Sweden is enhancing its scrutiny of foreign ships by initiating insurance checks, a strategic move to monitor Russia's 'shadow fleet.' Effective from July 1, the coast guard will gather insurance data from ships in Swedish waters. The action supports EU sanctions aimed at Russia's aging vessels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden has announced it will intensify insurance inspections of foreign ships, focusing on Russia's 'shadow fleet,' in a decisive measure to expand oversight of maritime activities.
Beginning July 1, the Swedish coast guard and Maritime Administration will collect insurance details from ships entering or transiting Swedish territory, strengthening intelligence on Russia's maritime operations, according to a government statement.
This initiative aligns with extensive EU sanctions targeting Russia's fleet, particularly regarding oil, gas, and unlawfully seized Ukrainian grain carried by vessels that are nearing obsolescence.
