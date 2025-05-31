Left Menu

Sweden Tightens Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Insurance Checks

Sweden is enhancing its scrutiny of foreign ships by initiating insurance checks, a strategic move to monitor Russia's 'shadow fleet.' Effective from July 1, the coast guard will gather insurance data from ships in Swedish waters. The action supports EU sanctions aimed at Russia's aging vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST
Sweden Tightens Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Insurance Checks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden has announced it will intensify insurance inspections of foreign ships, focusing on Russia's 'shadow fleet,' in a decisive measure to expand oversight of maritime activities.

Beginning July 1, the Swedish coast guard and Maritime Administration will collect insurance details from ships entering or transiting Swedish territory, strengthening intelligence on Russia's maritime operations, according to a government statement.

This initiative aligns with extensive EU sanctions targeting Russia's fleet, particularly regarding oil, gas, and unlawfully seized Ukrainian grain carried by vessels that are nearing obsolescence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025