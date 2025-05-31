Sweden Tightens Grip on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Insurance Checks

Sweden has announced it will intensify insurance inspections of foreign ships, focusing on Russia's 'shadow fleet,' in a decisive measure to expand oversight of maritime activities.

Beginning July 1, the Swedish coast guard and Maritime Administration will collect insurance details from ships entering or transiting Swedish territory, strengthening intelligence on Russia's maritime operations, according to a government statement.

This initiative aligns with extensive EU sanctions targeting Russia's fleet, particularly regarding oil, gas, and unlawfully seized Ukrainian grain carried by vessels that are nearing obsolescence.

