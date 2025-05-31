Left Menu

Kuki Groups Demand Buffer Zones and Union Territory for Safety

Kuki groups in Manipur are calling for buffer zones to ensure their safety, urging the creation of a Union territory with legislature. Highlighting violence and discrimination against them, they demand these zones until a political solution is found. Ethnic violence has left over 260 dead since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kuki groups in Manipur have raised a clarion call for the establishment of buffer zones, which they categorize as essential for their security, pending the resolution of their political demands for a Union territory with a legislature.

During a press briefing, Chong Haokip, co-convener of the Kuki Zo Women Forum, emphasized the necessity of carving out a Union territory to safeguard the Kuki people, dissociating the demand from any political motives.

With the conflict resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands homeless since May 2023, Kuki leaders argue that buffer zones must persist until peace is actualized, criticizing past inaction from authorities during episodes of violence.

